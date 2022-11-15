Juvenile in critical condition following Flint shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A juvenile male is in critical condition following a shooting in Flint early Tuesday morning.

Flint police officers responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Barbara Drive shortly after midnight.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his chest and was transported to Hurley Hospital in critical condition, the Flint Police Department said.

Police have not released any suspect information.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact D/SGT. Terrence Walker at 810-237-6917,

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245), the P3Tips mobile app, or CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.