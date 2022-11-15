Michiganders using food assistance benefits to receive extra $95 in November

A Bridge Card in Michigan
A Bridge Card in Michigan
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan families eligible for food assistance benefits will receive an additional $95 payment in November to help cover groceries.

The additional payment will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“This extra $95 will help families get a little breathing room as we enter the holiday season,” Whitmer said. “I will continue to work with anyone at the federal and state level to help Michiganders put food on the table and keep their hard-earned dollars to pay for other critical household expenses.”

Eligible clients who receive food benefits should see the additional payment on their Bridge Card as a separate payment between Nov. 12 and Nov. 21.

All households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive at least $95, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment.

The maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household size includes:

  • One Person: $281
  • Two Persons: $516
  • Three Persons: $740
  • Four Persons: $939
  • Five Persons: $1,116
  • Six Persons: $1,339
  • Seven Persons: $1,480
  • Eight Persons: $1,691

Eligible families do not need to reapply to receive the additional benefits. People who receive food assistance can check the balance of their benefits online or by calling a consumer service representative at 888-678-8914.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Nov. 15th
Local baby home after surviving RSV
Newborn survives 10 day battle with RSV
Local baby home after surviving RSV
Local baby survives RSV
The Salvation Army in Genesee Countyhopes to raise $635,000 this holiday season.
Salvation Army out to raise $635K in Genesee Co.