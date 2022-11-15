Michiganders using food assistance benefits to receive extra $95 in November

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan families eligible for food assistance benefits will receive an additional $95 payment in November to help cover groceries.

The additional payment will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“This extra $95 will help families get a little breathing room as we enter the holiday season,” Whitmer said. “I will continue to work with anyone at the federal and state level to help Michiganders put food on the table and keep their hard-earned dollars to pay for other critical household expenses.”

Eligible clients who receive food benefits should see the additional payment on their Bridge Card as a separate payment between Nov. 12 and Nov. 21.

All households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive at least $95, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment.

The maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household size includes:

One Person: $281

Two Persons: $516

Three Persons: $740

Four Persons: $939

Five Persons: $1,116

Six Persons: $1,339

Seven Persons: $1,480

Eight Persons: $1,691

Eligible families do not need to reapply to receive the additional benefits. People who receive food assistance can check the balance of their benefits online or by calling a consumer service representative at 888-678-8914.

