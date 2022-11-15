Salvation Army out to raise $635K in Genesee Co.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The red kettles that seem synonymous with the holiday season are about to appear.

Thursday is the kickoff for the annual fund-raising campaign for the Salvation Army in Genesee County.

The red kettles -- accompanied by bell ringers -- are arguably the most familiar aspect of the organization’s yearly push.

“That bell, when it’s ringing, it’s like a clarion call that reminds people that at Christmastime, there are a lot of people that have needs and to open up their hearts and give and be generous,” said Maj. Randy Hellstrom, the Salvation Army’s area commander.

He said the organization last year served around 1,100 children at Christmastime, and this year it expects to help hundreds more.

He said they’re not going to turn anyone away for lack of funds, but he acknowledged the kettles don’t bring in the money they once did.

“It’s becoming more difficult to raise money through that means, simply because people don’t go to stores as much anymore,” Hellstrom said. “In addition to that, a lot of people don’t carry cash. So, throw some change in the kettle ... well, people don’t have it anymore.”

The organization is hoping to raise $635,000 -- money that will pay for initiatives throughout the year.

“We are praying and believing that God will come through and the people of Flint will be generous and open up their hearts and wallets and help us meet that goal and make sure that none of the children who come to us and ask for help will go without something from the Salvation Army,” Hellstrom said.

The organization also accepts credit card donations online.

It will have kettles at 28 locations throughout Genesee County and is still seeking bell-ringers to serve in two-hour blocks.

The campaign kicks off Thursday at Gaines Jewelry on Linden Road in Flint and runs through Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.