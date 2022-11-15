Snow continues tonight & Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow has returned to the TV5 viewing area and it won’t be slowing down tonight.

Accumulations in many area have been limited today by temperatures above freezing, but as we cool off into the overnight hours tonight, we expect that accumulation potential to get a bit better. Although we expect that to be the case, we do expect warm ground to remain a factor, limiting accumulation potential more than it would than in say, February.

There will also be some areas that continue to see snow through the day on Wednesday, with some areas getting a boost from Lake Huron and lake enhancement, contributing to snow piling up a bit better in some communities in the Thumb and northeastern lower Michigan.

Tonight & Wednesday

Snow is expected to continue right through this evening and the early morning hours of Wednesday. As temperatures cool off into the upper 20s and low 30s for lows, roads may deteriorate as well, especially on elevated surfaces like bridges, overpasses, and entrance/exit ramps.

Snow is expected to be widespread late tonight. (WNEM)

We know snow is normal, but please be mindful during the morning commute on Wednesday. The first slippery drive of the season always takes some getting used to again, plus we’ll be watching out for deer as well!

Advisories are issued in areas that we expect to see the most snowfall. (WNEM)

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for a few of our counties in northeastern lower (Alcona, Iosco, Ogemaw), as well as a few of our Thumb counties (Huron, Tuscola, Sanilac). These counties under the advisory are expected to see the most snow, generally around the 2-5″ range, with potential for amounts to be even higher in Alcona County. These are the counties expected to be impacted by lake-enhanced snow the most.

Snowfall expectations through Wednesday. Melting will be a factor. (WNEM)

Winds tonight into early Wednesday will gradually turn from the northeast to the north northwest, contributing to the flow off of Lake Huron into the Thumb.

It’s important to know that not every location in those counties will see the higher end of those ranges.

What the radar may look like early Wednesday AM. (WNEM)

Outside of those advisories, many are expected to pick up 1-3″ of snow. This will be a very tricky snow forecast, with ground temperatures and melting playing a factor. Some towns may be more affected by this than others, as we’ve seen with accumulation through the day Tuesday, with some areas seeing accumulation and other areas now much.

One area that we’ll be watching is the Bay County region, along with portions of Midland and Saginaw counties. There are signs lake-enhanced snow will be close by early Wednesday with northeast winds, and if it lingers over this region a bit longer, current forecast totals may need to be bumped up. We won’t be doing this as of the early evening Tuesday, but it’s worth monitoring.

Snow showers will continue in the Thumb Wednesday afternoon. (WNEM)

Highs on Wednesday are expected to warm into the middle 30s, which should help us out on the roads if we have any issues tomorrow morning. Winds will be primarily out of the northwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

We should warm above freezing Wednesday afternoon which should help us on the roads. (WNEM)

Snow showers will gradually end into Wednesday evening, but don’t get used to it! More lake-effect snow is expected on Thursday. We’ll cover those snow showers after we get through this event to avoid confusion.

