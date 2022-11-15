Teen charged with killing Flint police officer could be released at any time

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen driver who pled guilty to reckless driving causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie could be released at any time.

This comes as a result of a judge’s ruling Tuesday morning and it’s a decision that’s not sitting well with Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

“That’s just not right,” Leyton said.

Leyton tells TV5 a judge made the wrong decision about the teen who pled guilty to killing Birnie in a crash last February. Leyton argued that the teen should be held in a juvenile detention facility for at least 90 more days with a review in the middle of Feb.

“The judge did agree to detain him, but also said that he will decide at some date, that he chooses, without any further advocacy from us, when and if to release him,” said Leyton.

Leyton said the teen, who was sentenced to an undetermined amount of time in a juvenile facility in October, could walk at any moment. Leyton said it’s an order the judge could make without having a court hearing.

“We also should be able to advocate our position in the courtroom and hear the decision by the judge in the courtroom,” Leyton said. “Not some order that gets issues in an email or in a letter, under the cover of darkness.”

Leyton believes Birnie’s family is having their rights trampled on.

“If a judge is going to issue an opinion on such an important case, such a high profile case, under the cover of darkness, I don’t think that inspires great confidence in the system,” said Leyton.

The prosecutor said he is exploring his legal options.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.