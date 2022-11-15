Victim’s grandson charged with murder for deadly fire

GENESEE TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - A man has been charged with murder after his grandfather was found dead after a house fire in Genesee Township.

Derek Richard Keys has been charged with open murder following the deadly fire on Drexel Avenue Friday morning.

Keys was the victim’s grandson, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

A money dispute led to a physical assault prior to the fire, Leyton said.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.