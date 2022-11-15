Victim’s grandson charged with murder for deadly fire

A house fire that killed one person in Genesee Township Friday morning is under investigation.
A house fire that killed one person in Genesee Township Friday morning is under investigation.(WNEM)
GENESEE TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - A man has been charged with murder after his grandfather was found dead after a house fire in Genesee Township.

Derek Richard Keys has been charged with open murder following the deadly fire on Drexel Avenue Friday morning.

Keys was the victim’s grandson, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

A money dispute led to a physical assault prior to the fire, Leyton said.

