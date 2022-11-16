$28M investment brings 300 jobs to Grand Blanc Twp.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - More jobs are coming to mid-Michigan, Mara Technologies is opening a new facility in Grand Blanc Township. The move will create 300 jobs for now, with more planned in the future.

“I wanted it here. And we know that the talented workforce is here. And we know that the vendor supply base is here. And we know that we’ve got good transportation,” Jeff Gary, the Vice President of Operations for Mara Technologies said.

That’s why Gary said Grand Blanc Township was the place for Mara Technologies to expand its operations. He also told TV5 what will be happening soon at their Holly Road location.

“This building will be manufacturing electronics in the range of 300 jobs, three shifts. We’ll be doing that for now, but it only fills about half the plant, so we’re intending to bring more work in as time goes by,” he said.

The $28 million dollar investment was made possible thanks to help from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the Flint and Genesee Economic Alliance.

“300 new jobs. It’s great for our community. Diversification of our industry, so this is something that’s definitely not automotive, something our community is usually known for. And so we’re really excited to welcome them to town,” said Tyler Rossmaessler, the Executive Director of the Flint and Genesee Economic Alliance.

Gary said operations should be underway at the Grand Blanc Township facility no later than April of next year.

“It’s really nice to be able to create jobs. These are good jobs. Temperature, humidity controlled, no heavy lifting, they’re good jobs for good people and it just makes me happy,” he said.

The Flint and Genesee Economic Alliance plans to help the company find candidates for the new positions.

If you want to apply, send an email to the Mara Technologies email: info@maratechusa.com

