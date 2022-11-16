Child predator arrested for assaulting child he met on social media

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Genesee County Sheriff says an alleged child predator was arrested after using a popular social media app to meet up with and assault young girls in multiple counties.

During a press conference with Sheriff Chris Swanson, Linden’s police chief, Scott Sutter said Bobby Lee McMillan, 28 of Mecosta County, traveled to Linden to meet up with a child and sexually assault her.

McMillan met the victim and proceeded to groom and build an emotional relationship with her using Snapchat, Sutter said.

The victim’s parents came forward with their daughter to tell her story, according to Sutter. She met up with McMillan alone at a park, away from her home, where he assaulted her several times, Sutter said.

Sheriff Swanson added McMillian is also linked to similar cases in Bay, Mecosta, and Livingston counties.

McMillian is being held in the Genesee County jail and was charged with four counts of fourth-degree CSC and four counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes.

Sheriff Swanson said McMillan is a habitual offender.

The Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton hit him hard with a total of $800,000 for his bond, $100,000 for each charge.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.