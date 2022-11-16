Expert gives tips for winter driving

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The officials start of winter is not until December 21st but Jack Frost has made an early appearance and is gracing mid-Michigan with a lovely coating of snow; but with the snow comes slippery and dangerous weather.

Major Driving School Co-owner Steven Major says, “As Michiganders we get comfortable in the snow and what you get comfortable in you forget how dangerous it can be.”

And with that it might be time for a quick refresher on winter road safety.

Major says, “one Paramount tip, is to not go beyond your own comfort level what keeps you from ever getting to that point where you avoid an accident is making sure that you listen to what you’re comfortable with.”

He says you need to make sure you are prepared to get behind the wheel of a car safely and that not being in a rush is the safest way to make sure you are careful in winter weather conditions.

“Maybe you’ve got to set your alarm 15 minutes early, maybe you need to go use a Keurig instead of stopping at Starbucks,” says Major.

He also says you should make sure your vehicle is warmed up before you head out. So that your defrosters have a chance to melt any ice or condensation off your windows.

Major says, “those are all very practical things that we can do as we’re getting into the routine. To make sure that we’re starting off driving safely.”

Then once you hit the road make sure you are alert and cautious. He says during the winter months drivers should increase their safe driving distance from 3 seconds to 5-6 seconds; and if you happen to hit black ice Major says, “don’t panic”.

He says, “if you do hit ice and you begin to feel loss of control, you just continue to go maybe lift your foot right off the accelerator. Don’t try to slam on the brakes or anything but wait until you can feel the response to the vehicle and if you do begin to fishtail to the right or to the left you gently begin to turn into the way that the back end of the car is beginning to fishtail and that is the best way to try to compensate and keep you in a safe maneuver.”

Major also says you should check your wiper blades and tire treads now to make sure they are in good condition for the season; and make sure to have blankets and food rations in your vehicle in care your car breaks down.

