Lake-effect snow continues tonight, squalls possible Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow has become more scattered today, but still continues this evening, and it won’t be leaving the area anytime soon.

We’ll have snow in the forecast for at least the next few days and while it won’t be a constant thing, additional snowfall accumulations are likely and if you have any travel plans to West Michigan this week, you may want to keep informed of the forecast for your destination, as lake-effect snow will be much heavier on the west side of the state.

New Advisories

Advisories have been issued for our western counties, for 3 days. Snow accumulations tied to those advisories will not come all at once. (WNEM)

Clare, Gratiot, and Isabella counties have been included in advisories that run from 7 AM Thursday through 7 AM Saturday for generally 2-7″ of snow. It’s important to know that these totals will not come all at once and will be spread out over these days.

This Evening & Overnight

Scattered snow will continue through this evening before eventually winding down overnight. Accumulations of another inch or two in the Thumb advisory area will be possible on a localized basis, before these snow showers end. Minor accumulations elsewhere are also possible where any lake-effect snow may come down in localized heavier bursts.

The advisories in the Thumb expire at midnight, if not sooner.

Lows will settle in the 20s late tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures are above freezing early this evening, but as lows drop to the 20s tonight, be mindful of any slippery areas that may develop. With road temperatures still running warm, this would primarily be on elevated road surfaces, but we always advise to play these situations conservatively and drive to conditions.

Thursday

The morning hours on Thursday should be quiet, but we’ll expect our next round of lake-effect snow to arrive around late-morning or lunchtime near US-127, gradually spreading eastward into the afternoon and evening hours.

Snow squalls are possible Thursday afternoon and evening as lake-effect snow moves in from the west. (WNEM)

Additional accumulations are expected on Thursday, but with the scattered nature and variable intensity of these snow showers, these accumulations will not be uniform. Our map below provides what accumulations could look like tomorrow. Some areas may pick up a quick inch or two, while others don’t see much of anything. Don’t get caught up on the exact locations on the map, more so how the totals are sporadic and variable.

Don't get caught up in the exact placement, but note the sporadic nature of accumulation. Some towns will get hit, others won't see much. (WNEM)

Another thing to keep in mind will be the possibility of low visibility in the heaviest showers, and the changes could be rapid. And while the accumulations may not seem like much with numbers, they could happen quickly and lead to rapidly changing road conditions, too.

Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s Thursday. (WNEM)

High temperatures on Thursday are expected to be in the middle 30s for most. Winds won’t be extremely strong, but will run west southwesterly around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts near 20 miles per hour.

Scattered lake-effect snow will continue through the evening hours and possibly overnight, but should lose some intensity compared to the afternoon and early evening. Lows will settle in the teens and 20s.

