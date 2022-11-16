Man arrested and arraigned for child sexual abuse, sheriff says

GENESEE CO, Mich. (WNEM) - A 24-year-old man was arrested and arraigned for child sexual abuse for targeting five and seven-year-old children in 2017 and 2018 in Flushing.

Genesee County Sheriff, Christopher Swanson, said in a live press release that Joseph Anthony Rider was arrested because a brave victim came forward to tell them her story.

Voices for Children, a forensic interview association, was able to get the information that led to Rider’s arrest, Swanson said.

Swanson said that during the investigation, Rider admitted his attraction to prepubescent children.

Rider would isolate his victims in rooms without parental supervision and did horrible things to them, Swanson reported. He then went on to say that Rider would keep underwear and other things left from the assault as trophies.

Swanson said that Rider had been arraigned and paid his $50,000 bond.

He is on a GPS tether and Swanson said that they know where he is at all times.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.