More employees needed to meet snow removal demand

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow has been flying all over mid-Michigan and soon, snow removal companies across the region will be clearing snow more regularly. But will there be enough employees to meet the need?

“Well, it’s been a little difficult this year,” Eric Frey, the owner of Extreme Landscaping and Lawncare in Saginaw Township said.

To find experienced snow plow operators and people for snow shovel crews, Frey told us he’s looking to add four to eight employees. So far, applications aren’t hitting his desk.

Frey said, “Years ago you used to be able to have your pick of employees and select the cream of the crop, and now it’s almost like you have to beg to get applications put in.”

Frey says he has a lot of customers to serve this winter.

“Please be patient and understand that like everyplace else, we need to find good help. And if we can’t get enough people, it takes us a little longer to get our jobs done,” he said.

Short-staffed or not, Frey is adamant that every job will get done.

“No matter what it takes, 24 hours at a time, 48 hours straight with no sleep, you got to do what it takes. You’ve got customers. You’ve got to take care of them, bottom line,” he said.

Frey said he conducts open interviews and does on-the-spot hiring.

“Well, we try and make it a fun environment. It’s a good place to work. You come in, usually it’s during the middle of the night, and there’s nobody on the road, nobody bothering you, so you kind of have your shift to yourself,” Frey said. “As long as you’re getting your jobs done, there’s nobody breathing down your back. And it pays you cash money at the end of the week, every Friday. So what’s not to love?”

Anyone interested in applying can call 989-790-0794.

