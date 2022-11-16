Slick commute for some Wednesday morning, tracking more lake-effect today & Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday still holds this morning for the potential for a slick morning commute. There is also the potential for rapidly changing conditions around the Saginaw Bay with any lake-effect this morning. The TV5 First Alert Weather Team has extended the timing of the Alert Day through this evening, we’re seeing the potential for additional lake-effect snow and possible roadway impacts in the Northern Thumb where there is a Winter Weather Advisory.

Details on the First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday, November 16th. (WNEM)

Today

This morning sees the widespread snow starting to pivot out of Mid-Michigan towards the east. Lake-effect is still going to be possible behind the earlier snow, these lake-effect busts could stretch down I-75 from the Tri-Cities to northern Genesee County. Although lake-effect is highly localized, it could lead to rapidly changing road conditions and sporadic visibility reductions for the morning drive in the aforementioned areas.

Wednesday morning could see rapidly changing road conditions from any lake-effect snow that bursts off of the Saginaw Bay. I-75 from the Tri-Cities to around Mt. Morris have the best chance of seeing this. (WNEM)

Overall, a lull in snow activity is expected in the middle of this morning, but as the wind begins turning northwesterly, that will allow more lake-effect snow to pick up across the Northern Thumb. This snowfall should line up with any afternoon bus stops and the afternoon commute in that region, so you may want to consider giving some extra time to travel safely this afternoon.

More lake-effect snow could affect the northern Thumb Wed. afternoon as the wind turns northwesterly. (WNEM)

That lake-effect should be able to add an additional 1″ to 4″ for Huron, Sanilac, and Tuscola Counties, but the highest totals in that range are expected to be in northwestern Tuscola and Huron Counties. Those totals would be on top of the snow that fell Tuesday afternoon and night.

These are additional snowfall totals through 10 PM Wednesday. This is on top of what fell Tuesday and Tuesday night. (WNEM)

Tonight

A lull in snowfall activity is expected tonight, with the only chances being isolated lake-effect in our western row of counties if any snow showers are able to reach that far inland. Otherwise, we’ll still see a cloudy sky with lows falling to around 24 degrees. This could result in the refreezing of some roadways, especially any back roads or dirt roads. You still may want to give yourself some extra time as you leave for your Thursday morning travels.

Thursday

That lull from the overnight should be able to last into the morning hours of Thursday, but another disturbance moving overhead should allow scattered snow showers to pick up again during the afternoon. These snow showers should move through from west to east. The timing of these snow showers could lead to more travel impacts for the afternoon and evening drives. Additional snowfall from these showers could amount to 1″ to 2″, but it’s the potential for squall-like rapidly changing conditions that leads to travel concerns Thursday.

More scattered snow showers are expected to pick up along another disturbance Thursday. (WNEM)

Thursday sees a high of 36 degrees, so the melting of any snow on-contact with pavement might be able to help some travelers. However, we should still see snow sticking to any elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses, also on any dirt roads. Lows fall to around 22 degrees on Thursday night which could also lead to some refreezing by Friday morning.

