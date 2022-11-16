Tuscola Co. inmate attempts escape from jail, sheriff says

CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - A man could face charges for attempting to escape from the Tuscola County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

About 12:10 p.m. on Nov. 13, a deputy from the sheriff’s office was picking up food trays from cells.

Officials said Emanuel Copes, an inmate, made a “statement” about leaving the jail and exited his cell into the hallway.

The deputy attempted to stop him, and there was a struggle, the sheriff’s office said. Copes was able to break free from the deputy and run to the area of the main exit door for the secured part of the jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said the deputy drew his taser and warned Copes to stop. Another deputy made his way to the scene and was able to stop Copes.

Officials said Copes resisted and was escorted back to his cell. The taser was not used.

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said a report is being submitted to the prosecutor for charges.

