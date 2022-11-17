Extra time needed commuting Thursday morning, snow squalls possible in the afternoon

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - More snow showers are in the forecast today which will pick up late this morning from the west, and we’ll still keep snow chances all the way into the weekend. The next best snow chance after today will land on Saturday. You’ll want to allow extra time for both the morning and afternoon commutes today, as there’s also the possibility of a few snow squalls this afternoon. The National Weather Service has extended a Winter Weather Advisory into our western row of counties, partly due to the possibility of some heavier snow showers, but most importantly for travel impacts.

Today

The morning bus stops and commute are very icy this morning. Any snow showers that fell late Wednesday evening were able to stick to the ground, and any slush or moisture that resulted on the pavement has re-frozen. You will need extra time for your commute, anywhere that is unsalted or elevated like bridges and overpasses are slick this morning. We’re expecting these conditions to stay slick through mid-morning, but road crews have been out salting so conditions will progressively improve.

Late this morning, snow showers will begin picking up in our western row of counties. These will be more of an extension of the lake-effect on the west side of the state, but a sharp disturbance in the atmosphere will help to carry those snow showers through the rest of our area during the afternoon. With the correct atmospheric ingredients today, along with gusty winds (around 25 mph from the southwest) this afternoon, snow squalls will be possible. These will be highly localized, but the impacts are great if you fall beneath one. Any of these heavier snow showers will lead to rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities, high snowfall rates, and quick accumulations.

Thursday afternoon will see scattered snow, some squalls are possible. (WNEM)

Snowfall totals will be highly localized today as a result of these sporadic heavier showers. The map below shows a general guideline of how variable accumulations will be today. The highest totals today should range around 1″ to 2″, and there may be a better tendency to stick to the pavement with slightly cooler temperatures today and a colder ground. Highs reach around 35 degrees this afternoon.

Thursday's snow accumulations will be highly variable, but a general 1-2" is expected. (WNEM)

Tonight

Snow shower coverage should taper off more during the evening, but a few scattered snow showers will still be possible. This best chance will be in our western counties where the lake-effect will still be ongoing. Lows will fall into the lower 20s, possibly with even a few upper teens up north, so refreezing will be a possibility again Friday morning. The wind will be from the southwest at 5 to 15 mph, so wind chills will be down in the teens Friday morning. Be sure to bundle up!

Lows return well into the 20s Thursday night. (WNEM)

Friday & Weekend Outlook

More scattered lake-effect snow showers will move through our area Friday, but coverage should be less than the last few days. With highs around 33 degrees Friday, there will continue to be a better tendency for any snow to stick to the pavement. Accumulations should be minor, likely around 1″ out of any of the stronger showers.

Snow showers will still be around Friday, but coverage should be less. (WNEM)

Saturday is where the next best chance of snow lies for our area. This is as another disturbance moves over the Great Lakes, which should allow snow to begin picking up during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be even colder Saturday, highs will only reach around 27 degrees, so any snow should be able to stick on the pavement a lot easier. We’ll pin down totals for Saturday better by Friday afternoon, but it does look to be another inch or two of snow.

Sunday will see just a small chance of snow showers early in the morning, otherwise a partly to mostly cloudy day that remains cold with a high of 26 degrees. Lows Saturday night will be around 15 degrees, then 19 degrees Sunday night.

Next week starts off on a drier note, take a look in your full First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

