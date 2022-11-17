Genesee Co. road closures now over

Genesee Co., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced road work on I-475 and I-69 is finished.

“Let the celebratory dance commence! I-69/I-475 is open to traffic! Enjoy your commute and stay safe,” MDOT’s Twitter page said.

MDOT closed the Court Street ramp to southbound I-475 and the southbound I-475 ramp to westbound I-69 to complete bridge demolition and deck replacements.

The work was part of a $100 million investment to rebuild more than two miles of I-69, along with various work at the I-69/I-475 interchange.

The project started in June 2022 and was originally expected to be completed the following July.

