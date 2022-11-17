Genesee Health Plan and WNEM-TV5 team up for health care enrollment

GHP and volunteers answer questions about health care coverage for residents
TV5 teamed up with Genesee Health Plan to answer your questions during open enrollment.
By Elisse Ramey
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Sometimes understanding health insurance can be confusing, especially if you have no one to walk you through the process of enrollment.

That is why Genesee Health Plan and WNEM-TV5 teamed up for a phone bank Wednesday evening as health care open enrollment continues.

Genesee Health Plan, along with volunteers from the Greater Flint Health Coalition, Hamilton Community Health Network and Valley Area Agency on Aging, answered questions about coverage, qualifications and more.

Those residents in Genesee, Saginaw and Bay counties who did not get a chance to call the phone bank, can still ask questions by making an appointment over the phone, virtually or in-person with GHP at 844-232-7740.

The deadline for Medicare open enrollment is December 7, and the deadline for HealthCare.gov (Obamacare) open enrollment is January 15.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

