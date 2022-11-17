Isabella County Road Commission prepares for more snow

Isabella Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Isabella County is under a winter weather advisory. Tony Casali, the Directing Manager at the Isabella County Road Commission, told TV5 how they are preparing for the snow heading their way.

“We have everything ready to go. We knew it was coming, we just didn’t know when. But apparently, it came,” Casali said.

Snow is falling at a good clip today in Isabella County. Casali said the change from fall to winter was abrupt.

He said, “We were paving roads up until last Friday.”

Now it’s all about keeping the roads clear. Casali said his crews are working hard to do that, but they could use some help from motorists.

“I’ve seen a lot of people spinning out. We’re all just learning how to drive in the snow again in Michigan,” Casali said. “So, keep your distance from the trucks, that would be very helpful.”

And in Mount Pleasant, residents said they are welcoming the snow with open arms.

One resident said, “Michigan, beautiful, big flakes. You know, we had a beautiful fall. I’m ready for this.”

Another resident said, “I want to get my cross-country skis out.”

The snow is forecast to continue off and on through the weekend. Even though we’re technically still in fall, Casali said his crews are already in mid-winter form.

“First day of school jitters, but once we get in our pattern and we know where we’re headed, we’re ready for the season,” he said,

