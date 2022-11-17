Kids go on shopping spree for Toys For Tots

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Students from two schools in Frankenmuth spent their time after school on Wednesday doing a little holiday shopping. Picking up toys that caught their eye; but the presents aren’t for them, they are for kids in need. As a part of the annual Marine’s Toys for Tots campaign.

“I’m already up to over 1200 children that have been signed up,” says Robin Heise Saginaw County Coordinator for Toys for Tots.

The toy ailses of the Meijer on Tittabawasse Road were filled with around 30 students and theor parents. Purchasing about $25,000 worth of toys, with a raised spending limit of $35 per toy; because Heise says they adjusted the amount due to inflation.

“Two years ago we used to our toy limit for me myself is I couldn’t buy a toy over $30 If I went $30.01 and had to be returned, we’ve upped that now to $35 per toy,” says Heise.

Toys for Tots has been collecting and distributing new, unwrapped toys to children in need since 1947. And in 2021, in Saginaw alone, the organization distributed more than 14,000 toys to nearly 2,000 kids.

“Last year I think I average 7.6 toys per child,” says Heise.

Organizers say they are in need of donations more than ever this year. If you would like to donate you have until December 10th to drop off a toy; and those wishing to receive a toy has until November 25th to submit an application.

For list of donation locations click here.

