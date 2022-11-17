New construction in Flushing sparks controversy

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A plan to bring new apartments to a Genesee County Township is generating both excitement and disappointment. While some call the plans a good use of the land, many residents in Flushing Township don’t want to see the nearby trees torn down.

The building still has a few hurdles to jump through in order to get the green light.

Fredrick Thorsby, Flushing Township Supervisor, said, “It has been sitting vacant since back in the 90′s.”

Thorsby told TV5 about the land located at the corner of Mount Morris and McKinley Roads.

A developer is planning to construct single apartment buildings aimed at senior citizens. The structures are commonly referred to as garden-style apartments. Thorsby says this won’t be a high-rise apartment complex.

He tells us rezoning for the project was approved in September, but it’s not a done deal yet.

“He’ll have to come back to the planning commission with a site plan approval. So that’s when we’ll actually get a chance to see what the project will look like. He’ll have to have approvals from the road commission for the driveways.” Throsby continued on to say, “He’ll have to have permission from the DNR for any kind of soil issues. I’m sure EGLE would be involved because it’s so close to the Flint River.”

Some residents in the area told us off-camera that they are sad to see this untouched land being developed. However, Thorsby is quick to point out that there’s a 130-acre nature park a mile away and there’s also a Genesee County park close by.

“There’s lots of recreational activity in that area. And this just happens to be a piece of property that somebody has decided they want to build for a senior citizen gated community, and it seems like a good use of the property,” Thorsby said.

Thorsby said there will be more public meetings about the project early next year. If all goes to plan, construction will begin in July 2023.

