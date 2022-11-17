Snow showers this evening and Friday, scattered squalls possible

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a busy evening last night, snow showers continue around Mid-Michigan today and will continue to pass through during the evening hours tonight.

While not everyone has experienced this so far today, we have seen occasional, heavier bursts of snow pass through parts of the area and we’ll need to keep an eye out for these the rest of the evening. Within these bursts, rapidly changing road conditions are possible, especially as temperatures drop tonight.

Winter Weather Advisories remain in place for Clare, Gratiot, and Isabella counties until 7 AM Saturday. Snowfall in these areas, through 3 days, is expected to run between 1-5″.

This Evening & Overnight

While the amount of snow won’t be extreme as far as the numbers go, accumulations could occur quickly on the roads in the heaviest bursts, with a quick 1-2″ possible in the heaviest showers, possibly higher than 2″ in the most extreme cases. Visibility issues are likely in these squalls, too. Lake-effect showers will be possible during the overnight, but should taper off to less coverage than we’re seeing this evening.

An illustration of the variability of snow totals tonight. Some towns get hit, some towns may not see much of anything. (WNEM)

Not every location will experience this tonight, but keep the possibility in the back of your mind if traveling this evening. Track the snow with our Interactive Radar!

Low temperatures will fall below freezing tonight, making slippery roads a possibility on Friday morning. (WNEM)

Temperatures are in the lower to middle 30s this afternoon and will fall comfortably into the lower and middle 20s tonight, with teens in our coldest locations. This could easily lead to icy areas for the morning commute on Friday. Winds tonight will run between 5 to 15 miles per hour out of the west southwest, gusting to 20 miles per hour. This should lead to wind chills in the teens Friday morning.

Friday

Scattered Snow will continue on Friday. (WNEM)

Conditions will remain largely unchanged on Friday, with additional scattered snow showers passing through the area through the day. Additional lake-effect snow squalls will remain possible in the heaviest snow showers, so remain vigilent on the roads as we wrap up the workweek.

Accumulations, like Thursday, will be tough to pin down on a specific location basis with the sporadic nature, but the heaviest showers could put down a quick 1-2″ of snow, or even a touch higher in the most extreme cases. If there were a more likely spot compared to others, it would seem our southern counties along I-69 would have the best chance with the westerly wind flow.

High temperatures will be in the 30s for another day on Friday before 20s return this weekend. (WNEM)

Highs will remain in the 30s for one more day, before dropping into the 20s this weekend. With winds running around 5 to 15 miles per hour and gusting near 20 to 25 miles per hour, wind chills in the 20s can be expected.

Like many nights previously, snow should taper off to a more spotty coverage overnight, with lows dipping into the teens Saturday morning.

