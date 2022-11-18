Family pleads for answers in Vietnam veteran’s homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Vietnam veteran was murdered and his widow asked the public in a press conference for help to find the person responsible.

“He didn’t deserve to die this way. He was never violent. He never even owned a gun. He never committed a violent act against any other person,” his widow said.

Smith was shot and killed on June 26, 2021 around 4:15 a.m. in a drive-by shooting. He was sleeping in his home on Thom street near Dort Highway on Flint’s northeast side.

His family described how his tragic death affected them and how much they miss him as they search for justice.

“Somebody took my dad away from me way too early,” his daughter said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Smith’s killer.

If you have information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

