SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This weekend holds the state semifinals for the 2022 MHSAA Football Season, and it will sure feel like winter! With a stronger breeze and temperatures in the 20s, it will feel very cold. Dress warmly with a lot of layers, trying to take breaks inside if you’re able to as well!

Semifinal: Traverse City St. Francis @ New Lothrop (WNEM)

Semifinal: Gladwin @ Grand Rapids Catholic Central (WNEM)

Semifinal: Frankenmuth @ Detroit Country Day (WNEM)

Semifinal: Goodrich @ Riverview (WNEM)

Semifinal: Merrill @ Martin (WNEM)

Semifinal: Iron Mountain @ Ubly (WNEM)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.