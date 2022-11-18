Midland police officer on leave after being involved in drunk-driving crash, police chief says

MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Midland police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being involved in an off-duty crash where the officer was allegedly driving drunk.

The incident happened about 11:20 p.m. on Oct. 1 in the area of Monroe and N. Sturgeon Road in Midland County’s Larkin Township.

The officer was off duty at the time. The officer was found to be driving “super drunk,” Midland Police Chief Nicole Ford said.

The officer was charged with three counts of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.17 or higher, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and possessing a firearm while under the influence.

The officer is on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, Ford said.

