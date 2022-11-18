Murderer found guilty for decades-old cold case

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - A man has been found guilty of murder in a decades-old cold case.

Richard Atwood disappeared from Newaygo County 39 years ago. He was 25-years-old at the time. He was last seen Aug. 10, 1983 in White Cloud.

Two months later, Atwood’s 1975 Pontiac Trans-Am was found in the Grand Rapids area at a hotel.

It was reported Roy Snell was the last person to be seen with Atwood, and Snell said he wanted to rob Atwood, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

Atwood’s body has never been found.

Snell, now 57, was arrested in Minneapolis by the Minneapolis Violent Criminal Apprehension Unit in 2020. He was in custody in the Hennepin County Jail in Minnesota before being sent to Michigan.

Snell has been found guilty of felony murder, and felony firearm.

“I’m grateful we can finally provide justice for the victim’s family,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Investigating a decades-old cold case without a body is very challenging. I thank the cold case team for their diligence in investigating and solving this crime.”

“I am heartened that the family of Rick Atwood may begin to find some closure in this verdict,” Newaygo County Prosecutor Worth Stay said.

Snell will be sentenced on Jan. 9 before Newaygo County Circuit Court Judge Malissa Dykman.

