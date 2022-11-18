Repeat weather Friday with snowy stretch ending Saturday night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s another slick commute around Mid-Michigan this Friday morning as more snow showers have moved through. Snow stays in the forecast through Saturday night, then we’re expecting some quieter weather to close out the weekend and start next week. Before then, it will still be quite cold this weekend with the coldest temperatures we’ve experienced of the season so far.

Today

Most snow has come to an end for our viewing area this morning, though this will still be temporary. We expect more scattered snow showers to pick up late this morning and move through again during the afternoon. More lake-effect has made it all the way to Oakland and Livingston Counties, just south of us, where roadways have become treacherous. If you commute from the Flint area towards Pontiac or Ann Arbor, leave early and stay alert on US-23 and I-75.

As mentioned above, more snow showers are expected today, but coverage may be slightly less than Thursday. There is still the potential for a few squalls, with the most important impact of these being rapidly changing road conditions. If traveling at all today, especially during the afternoon, stay alert! We also have a Winter Weather Advisory for our western counties, the timing of that is still the same as lake-effect from Lake Michigan could still bring impacts as far inland as those counties. Any hunters heading west or northwest this weekend, also be aware of hazardous road conditions as a longer-term lake-effect snow event is going on the western side of the state.

Scattered snow showers with the possibility of a few squalls on Friday afternoon. (WNEM)

Totals total will likely add up to around 1″ to 2″ today, but like Thursday, these totals will be highly variable and only seen where some of the heaviest snow showers falls today. With high temperatures only around 33 degrees today, the snow should generally have an easier time sticking. Any treated/salted surfaces should be just wet during the afternoon. There will also be a gusty wind this afternoon from the southwest gusting to 25 mph.

Friday should see an additional 1-2" of snow, but these totals will be highly variable like Thursday. (WNEM)

Tonight

Snow showers turn more spotty tonight but lows fall even more, down to around 18 degrees tonight. The record will be on repeat as refreezing will be possible again Saturday morning. Only a few isolated snow showers are possible Saturday morning, but be prepared for a cold and slick start.

Friday night will see lows falling into the teens for nearly all of Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

With another strong disturbance moving through late Saturday, this will lead to another round of scattered, possibly even widespread snow showers, moving across Mid-Michigan. This snow will arrive from the northwest. While the heaviest snow will be on the west side of the state, our viewing area is still on tap to receive around 1″ to 3″ of additional snow. The upper end of that range will be in our western row of counties, along with the Houghton Lake area.

More scattered, possibly even widespread, snow showers will move across Mid-Michigan Saturday afternoon and evening. (WNEM)

The map below shows additional snowfall totals from Saturday only. When combining Friday and Saturday’s snowfall totals, our western row of counties could check in close to an additional 4″ to 5″ of snow. Most importantly, that amount will be spread out over the two days.

This map only shows snow accumulations from Saturday. (WNEM)

Sunday could have an isolated snow shower or two still lingering in the morning, but the majority of the day is expected to be dry. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Both days of the weekend will be colder with a high of 26 degrees on Saturday, then a high of 25 degrees on Sunday. Overnight lows will fall to around 15 to 18 degrees each night. Any breeze will certainly keep wind chills in the teens, possibly even single digits in the early mornings and the evenings.

Take a look at the quieter stretch of weather for the first half of next workweek in your full First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.