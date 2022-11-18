Saginaw Co. Road Commission says “ we’re doing the best we can do”

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The snowy weather made for a slow-go on the roads in Saginaw County overnight, leaving some to question why they weren’t in better shape.

TV5 met with Dennis Borchard, the managing director of the Saginaw County Road Commission to get answers.

Borchard said, “You always want to question, ‘why aren’t they here?’ or ‘why aren’t these roads treated?’. We do have a budget. We don’t go 24/7, we just can’t do it.”

Borchard said from 3:30 p.m. Thursday until 5:00 a.m. Friday, there were no crews on the roads they maintain. He said the night shift typically doesn’t start until the end of Nov., but he said the day shift did what they could do before clocking out.

“We pre-salted the night before, all the bridges and overdeck. It’s not like we weren’t anticipating this,” he said.

Borchard also said he is always in close contact with emergency personnel, as was the case last night. “We also go with the response of 911. If we get a lot of calls in, we call people in. But we did not get that response from 911,” he stated.

With more snow expected in the coming days, Borchard said help is on the way.

Borchard said, “The nice thing about our night shift is they can get out and treat some of these emergencies that we’ll get called in on and we’re ahead of the game. And they blanket Saginaw County, so those individuals will be starting early this weekend.”

Borchard acknowledged that there are times when drivers are just going to have to slow down.

“Everyone has a right to comment on it, but they also need to know we’re doing the best we can do,” he said.

The Saginaw county road commission has a plow locator website you can use to track their movements.

