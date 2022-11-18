Several crashes reported; NB US-23 closed in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound US-23 is closed at the Clyde Road exit in Livingston County due to a crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation says the crash happened just after 8pm tonight. The freeway was closed due to the crash.

MDOT also reported a crash in Genesee County on Northbound I-75 this evening that resulted in the closure of all but one lane of traffic after 7pm this evening.

MDOT reported a crash in Saginaw County on Northbound I-75 after I-675 at exit 155 just before 9pm. The left lane was closed due to the crash.

Midland County Central Dispatch also reported several crashed due to icy road conditions this evening, and it advised drivers to use extreme caution.

MDOT is reminding every driver to take it slow out on the roads in wintry conditions and give snowplows room to clear the roads.

