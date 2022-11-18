Two more rounds of snow before a break

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been an active few days around Mid-Michigan and it won’t be slowing down just yet.

We still have a few more rounds of snow to get through, but we’re getting closer to the light at the end of the tunnel. And of course, that light is reserved for those who aren’t a fan of this kind of thing, since many others are this time of year!

As far as a break from the below-average temperatures, that appears to be on the horizon as well.

This Evening & Overnight

Scattered snow will stick around through the evening hours once again, and while the snow showers are a bit less widespread than our Thursday, the possibility remains for a few snow squalls. We saw how these squalls worked out last night, causing all sorts of issues on area roads. Please be aware of the possibility tonight if you are headed out for any Friday evening plans.

As far as accumulations go, the heaviest snow showers could exceed a quick 2″, while others hardly put down anything. Like the last few nights, these totals will be variable.

Low temperatures tonight will fall into the teens and low 20s. (WNEM)

Lows will eventually settle in the teens and 20s, with wind chills expected to be in the single-digits to low teens. Winds will run west southwesterly overnight, around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Saturday

Most areas will start the day dry on Saturday under mostly cloudy skies, but an incoming cold front will bring another round of snow for the afternoon and evening hours.

Don't expect temperatures to get out of the 20s on Saturday. (WNEM)

Highs will only warm into the 20s ahead of the front tomorrow, with wind chills remaining much colder with a west southwesterly wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting near 30 miles per hour.

This cold front will bring snow to most communities, and just like Thursday and Friday, some of the snow showers could be locally heavy as the front passes through. This will bring the possibility of reduced visibility and quick accumulation on the roads once again.

Saturday snow showers will pass through primarily during the afternoon and evening. (WNEM)

Accumulation will be a bit more widespread with this round of snow thanks to the cold front being tied to it and more organization. Areas to the north and to the west will have the chance to see the highest amounts between around 1-4″, with those totals expected to drop off a bit as you go south and east. Our map is pictured below, providing a general overview of snowfall projections.

Snowfall expectations for Saturday. (WNEM)

Snow showers will remain possible into Saturday night, but should become less widespread during the overnight. Lows will settle in the teens Saturday night.

Sunday

Any remaining snow on Sunday morning, which should be pretty isolated, should wind down quickly and the rest of the day should be on the dry side. Skies may even feature some sunshine in the morning and we could keep some of that going into the afternoon, depending on lake-effect cloud trends.

High temperatures on Sunday will be cold, just like Saturday. (WNEM)

Any sunshine won’t help our temperatures much, as highs will be stuck in the 20s for the second consecutive day. Wind chills will remain much colder, with a westerly wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting near 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Dry weather remains in place Sunday evening through Sunday night, with lows in the 20s.

