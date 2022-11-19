4 sentenced for trespassing, resisting police during protest at abortion clinic

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Four out of state residents who were found guilty by a jury of trespassing and resisting police during a protest at a Flint Township abortion clinic in 2019 have been sentenced.

Matthew Connolly, 40, William Goodman, 53, Lauren Handy, 28, and Patrice Woodworth-Crandall, 58, were convicted of trespassing, disturbing the peace, and resisting police in June for their actions at a protest on June 7, 2019.

According to court records, all four were issued jail time and fines on three counts. They received 45 days for resisting and obstructing a police officer, 30 days for disturbing the peace, and 30 days for trespassing.

Investigators said the four were part of a larger protest when they entered the clinic and refused to leave.

