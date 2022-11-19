City of Saginaw lights up for holiday season

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The holiday season is officially underway in Saginaw where the city hosted Holidays in the Heart of the City on Friday.

The event, just one week before Thanksgiving, is a tradition that families look forward to.

“This is like a tradition for us every year,” Khatrita Santos said.

Santos was accompanied by her children who were excited about the activities at the Japanese Tea House.

Meghann Vaughan also made the evening a family affair.

“Well, it’s good to actually be out here after COVID and actually have all this stuff and the kids love it,” Vaughan said. “So, we come to it every year.”

The evening was packed with entertainment, including the sounds of the Saginaw Children’s Choir and a live nativity performed by Nouvel Catholic Central High School.

There were activities from the Mexican American Council, Saginaw Children’s Zoo, horse-drawn wagon rides and more.

“We think it’s a great opportunity for the community to welcome Christmas here, and we have so many volunteers who do such a wonderful job,” said Jeanne Conger, PRIDE in Saginaw.

Plenty of vendors and food trucks also lined the streets on Ezra Rust Drive and Washington.

To cap off the night, a fireworks display lit up the sky from Ojibway Island ahead of the 45th Annual Christmas Parade, Bright Lights, Christmas Lights on Saturday at 11 a.m.

