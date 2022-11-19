Coldest air of the season this weekend, some snow showers Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Its was a busy wintry week this past week with numerous days with falling snow. Luckily for us, we had a lot of snow fall but due to temperatures being a bit warm, it wasn’t able to stick very well until late Thursday and Friday. This morning temperatures are sitting in the low 20s with wind chills around and below 10 degrees.

TODAY

Temperatures will make a slow climb into the mid 20s this afternoon, making for the coldest day of the cold season thus far. Combine this with winds of 15-20 mph and gusts of 30 mph, wind chills will fall into the low teens and even the single digits throughout the entire day, even as we “warm up”.

Snow showers have calmed down a bit this morning, leaving us with just a few flurries across Mid-Michigan. However, we will be adding more showers to the forecast this afternoon and evening - these showers may be rather heavy but quick lived, meaning rapid changes in visibility and quick accumulations will be possible. Accumulations of enough snow to cause suddenly slick roads will be a concern. Here is a look at the hour by hour this afternoon:

TONIGHT

Lows tonight will fall into the low teens for most of us, making it a night approaching record lows. Snow showers will gradually come to an end, giving way to cloudy skies and a few scattered areas of clearing. Some flurries will be possible.

TOMORROW

Tomorrow will start chilly in the teens and wind chill values possibly approaching 0 degrees. Afternoon highs only reach the low 20s! Will may have a few morning flurries, but later we will dry out and even get a chance for some brief sunshine

