Police: Two men injured in shooting, one undergoing-surgery

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police are investigating a shooting that injured two men.

Officers responded to the scene on the 1600 block of S. Fayette on Nov. 18 at 3:10 p.m.

Investigators said that officers found a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Saginaw Police said the 22-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while the 20-year-old underwent surgery. The younger man’s condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators said that the two victims were traveling in a car when they were shot at by unknown suspects.

The Michigan State Police Crime Lab was requested to process the crime scene.

The investigation is active and on-going.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

