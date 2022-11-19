Police: Two men injured in shooting, one undergoing-surgery

(file)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police are investigating a shooting that injured two men.

Officers responded to the scene on the 1600 block of S. Fayette on Nov. 18 at 3:10 p.m.

Investigators said that officers found a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Saginaw Police said the 22-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while the 20-year-old underwent surgery. The younger man’s condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators said that the two victims were traveling in a car when they were shot at by unknown suspects.

The Michigan State Police Crime Lab was requested to process the crime scene.

The investigation is active and on-going.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Here's a look at the top stories we are following today.
TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, November 19
Here's what is in store for Holidays in the Heart of the City on WNEM TV5 News at 5:30 p.m.
City of Saginaw lights up for holiday season
The city of Saginaw is officially lit up for the 2022 holiday season!
Holidays in the Heart of the City with Jeanne Conger (3)
A Vietnam veteran was murdered and his widow asked the public in a press conference for help to...
Family pleads for answers in Vietnam veteran’s homicide