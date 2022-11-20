Chilly air Sunday becomes much warmer this work week; sunshine possible.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We start our Sunday with the coldest air of the season (since mid March!) as temperatures sit in the mid teens. Thankfully we have mostly shed the snow showers outside of a few flurries still moving through up north. Absolutely plan on the big coat this morning!

TODAY

Expect temperatures to only make the low (possibly mid-20s for a few lucky folks) this afternoon. This will be closing in on possibly record cold ‘max’ temperatures this afternoon, with the pervious records being 25 for both Flint and Saginaw. Some brief sunshine is possible at times. Winds will be gusty today as well, with gusts generally on the order of 20-25mph. Our near-record cold temperatures and these winds will allow wind chills to near zero this morning and hold in the singles and low teens even into the afternoon.

First Alert Weather | Today's High Temperatures (WNEM)

First Alert Weather | Today's Almanac (WNEM)

TONIGHT

Temperatures will fall back into the low 20s and upper teens. Winds will remain a bit gusty so wind chills in the teens and upper singles will remain a possibility. Skies should be in and out of cloud cover, and dry.

First Alert Weather | Hour-By-Hour - 1am Monday (WNEM)

TOMORROW & BEYOND

Tomorrow we start a bit chilly again but we will return to the mid-upper 30s by the afternoon! Expect skies to be partly to mostly cloudy so some sunshine will be possible, but only for a few short instances. Into the rest of the work week, temperatures continue to warm into the low-mid 40s by Thanksgiving! Our next chance of rain/snow currently looks to be late Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

First Alert Weather | 5 Day Temperature Trend (WNEM)

