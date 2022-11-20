Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting

sdgsd
sdgsd(Source: KKTV via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Police in Colorado say five people are dead and 18 have been wounded in a shooting at a nightclub.

Lt. Pamela Castro of the Colorado Springs Police Department said police received a report of a shooting at Club Q at at 11:57 p.m.

Castro said there was one suspect who was injured and being treated. She said it was not immediately clear whether he had been shot by officers. She said the FBI was on the scene and assisting in the case.

The police department tweeted that it planned an 8 a.m. news conference at its operations center.

Club Q is a gay and lesbian nightclub that features a “Drag Diva Drag Show” on Saturdays, according to its website.

“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community,” the club posted on its Facebook page. It said its prayers were with victims and families, and “We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

The motive behind the shooting was not immediately known but it brought back memories of the 2016 massacre at the the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, that killed 49 people. And it occurred in a state that has experienced several notorious mass killings, including at Columbine High School, a movie theater in a Denver suburb in 2012 and a Boulder supermarket last year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Laticia Sharp, 42, was arrested after police say she punched a 3-year-old boy. Responding...
Woman arrested after allegedly punching 3-year-old boy
Adrian Cruz says Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies mistook him for the suspect, beat him up...
Man claims deputies mistook him for suspect under pursuit, beat him
The man's lawyer says there are circumstances where officers act beyond the law, and he feels...
Man claims he was wrongfully detained in relation to police pursuit
The Japanese government says the ICBM has the potential to reach anywhere in the United States...
North Korea: Kim Jong Un oversees ICBM test with daughter