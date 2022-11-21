Bavarian Inn Lodge planning water park expansion

Concept of expansion rendering
Concept of expansion rendering(Bavarian Inn Lodge)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth is planning an $80 million expansion of its indoor water park.

The project, which will add more than 20 new attractions including water slides, a wave pool, and an adult swim-up bar, is expected to break ground on Dec. 13.

The expansion will make the Bavarian Inn Lodge Michigan’s largest indoor water park and family entertainment center, the resort said.

The expansion is expected to open to guests in the spring of 2024, with some areas opening in late fall of 2023.

“We are truly raising the bar on fun at the Lodge, creating unique attractions and new types of experiences within our resort,” said Michael Keller Zehnder, president of the Bavarian Inn Lodge. “This expansion will help us to advance our goal of creating fun and enjoyable experiences for all ages. We are reimagining family fun and see this as an exciting project for all of Frankenmuth.”

The current Family Fun Center will remain open during the project, Zehnder said.

