Ithaca man dies in crash on snowy road, sheriff says

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An Ithaca man is dead after he crashed his vehicle into a tree after losing control on a snowy road, the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened at 2:10 a.m. on southbound US-127 near VanBuren Road in Emerson Township on Nov. 19.

Robert Thomas Andresen, 22, was driving a pickup truck when he went off the road and crashed into a tree, the sheriff’s office said.

Andresen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roads were covered with snow and slippery at the time of the crash, the sheriff’s office said, adding Andresen was wearing his seat belt and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

