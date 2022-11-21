Midland announces winning snowplow names

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The winners of the “Name the Plow” contest for the city of Midland have been announced.

The city said that the six winning names are featured on the six plows in black block letters on the left and right sides of the plows’ cab hoods.

The winning names are:

· Clearopathra, submitted by Darrell Weisenberger and Kent Sypniewski

· Grace A. Plow, submitted by Kelly DeRees

· Scoop Dogg, submitted by Jennifer Decker, Natalie Rana, and Melissa Farley

· Blizzard Lizard, submitted by Frank Kothbauer

· Ron Brrrgandy, submitted by Charlie Ciarkowski

· The Big Leplowski, submitted by Chris Lewinski and Melissa Richmond

To view photos of the newly named plows or for more information on the City’s snow removal fleet, click here.

