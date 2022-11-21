Quieter weather settles in

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After an active week and at times and active weekend, it’s been nice to have a quieter start to a brand new workweek.

That quiet weather should stick around for the next few days, which is good timing this week considering the Thanksgiving holiday is just a few days away. If you needed a break from the cold from last week, this week should also provide some relief with temperatures climbing into the 40s at times.

This Evening & Overnight

There is a cold front lurking to our north early this evening, that will bring more clouds tonight, but we are not expecting that front to produce any precipitation as it passes through our area. Those clouds should help us out in keeping widespread fog at bay, but with the snow melt thanks to warm temperatures today, keep an eye out for any areas of patchy fog as it could cause some icy areas on roads.

Lows for late tonight and Tuesday morning. (WNEM)

Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s this evening, before eventually dropping into the teens and 20s for overnight lows. Thankfully we should see winds die down tonight, which should keep a significant wind chill at bay for the morning commutes and bus stops tomorrow.

Tuesday

Skies will be a bit variable between partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow, but we are expecting another dry day on Tuesday.

Winds out of the southwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour should help us clear some of the early morning cloud cover into the latter half of the day, especially in areas farther to the south. Areas to the north may not be so lucky.

High temperatures for Tuesday, November 21st. (WNEM)

High temperatures on Tuesday will be above freezing once again, but may be stuck in the middle 30s behind our cold frontal passage tonight.

Dry weather should hold Tuesday night into Wednesday, with lows falling to the teens and 20s once again. Tuesday night may have a better chance for areas of freezing fog to develop with skies becoming more clear. This will depend on the progression of our snowmelt from town to town.

Thanksgiving Look Ahead (Wednesday & Thursday)

Dry weather is expected on Wednesday, so if you’re traveling early locally, you should be in good shape! The only thing you’ll need to watch out for Wednesday morning would be any fog that develops within cold temperatures.

We also expect dry weather to stick around most, if not all of Thursday in your town, if you’re staying close to our area. There will be an incoming system that brings a cold front to the area, but rain should hold off until primarily late Thanksgiving night and early Black Friday.

Highs on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be in the upper 30s to middle 40s.

Thankfully, if you do need to travel during this time, it will be rain and not snow, so we should see minimal issues on the roads.

