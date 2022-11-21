Reward offered for help IDing person of interest

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a $1,000 reward for help identifying a person of interest in a critical shooting incident.

The shooting occurred on Monday, Nov. 14 at 2:45 p.m. at the party store at the intersection of Fleming Road and W. Pierson Road in Flint.

The person wanted for questioning is described as a male with a slim build. He stands at about 6′2″ and weighs between 170 and 178 pounds.

To submit a tip anonymously, call 1-800-422-JAIL(5245) or visit their website.

