Service members celebrated at Flint Bishop Airport

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flags flying and local volunteers honoring military men, women, and veterans as they head out for Thanksgiving travel: it’s all a part of Operation Handshake at Flint Bishop Airport.

Today, the Patriot Guard Riders stood guard as planes arrived at the airport. They also flew flags any time a past or present service member traveled through the airport.

Carol Pendergrass, a Patriot Guard Rider Captain, said we owe it to past and present service members for their commitment to keeping the country safe.

“We don’t know them but we owe them. We owe every one of them for what they’ve done for us. That’s why we do what we do,” Pendergrass said. “Watching the glee on their faces it matters. It doesn’t make it matter to us, it’s them. It’s all about them.”

Officials say the day also is a great chance to spread holiday cheer since service members are more likely to be traveling for the holidays.

