Sister speaks out in hopes brother’s murderer comes forward

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing that took place in October. For the first time, the victim’s sister is speaking out, hoping he will be found.

“Chuck, if you’re out there, and you have any piece of man in you, you would turn yourself in,” Heidi Yost said, pleading with Charles Crutcher.

Flint Police have issued an arrest warrant for Crutcher for first-degree murder. Yost tells TV5 on Oct. 19. her brother, Donald Kastler, was stabbed to death.

“One of my worst nightmares ever was the knock at the door,” Yost said.

Yost said Kastler was at home in his kitchen when the attack took place. She believes Kastler was able to walk out his front door before making it across the street to ask for help. He died moments later.

“You know he was a good guy. Everybody loved him,” Yost said.

Yost said Kastler and Crutcher were in a relationship that turned abusive. “He did have four episodes of being hospitalized and facial surgeries,” she said. In spite of that, Yost said her brother stayed with Crutcher.

“I don’t think he knew what to do. People do need to get that help, and always reach out there because you never think it will result in this,” she said.

Yost has no clue where Crutcher is, but she knows somebody does.

“If anybody knows where he’s at, please turn him in,” she pleaded.

Yost tells TV5 that now, every time she turns on the news, she hopes Crutcher’s picture will be on the screen with the announcement that he’s in custody. It’s something she thinks her brother would appreciate.

“I know it’s not going to bring him back, and I think that’s the part that’s the hardest.” She said, “But it will do him justice because he knows, he’s watching us, and I want to keep fighting for him.”

Flint Police said they are still searching for Crutcher, who is also wanted for domestic violence and a habitual fourth-offender offense.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.

