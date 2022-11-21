Small businesses prepare for the holiday shopping season

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s that time of year again when shoppers head out to check off items on their Christmas list; and businesses in Mid-Michigan’s Little Bavaria are preparing for the holiday season.

“This year has just been a little slower. But as we start getting ready for the holiday season, the hustle and bustle and the holly jolly of customers is definitely starting to pick up for sure,” says Amazin’ Mitten manager Bry Galganski.

Local businesses say this year they have seen an increase in tourist traffic and are hoping the support they saw for small businesses during the pandemic will continue as it winds down.

“2020 and 2021 were our best years for the holiday season. Everybody was out supporting local businesses and really helped us out a ton so this year is going to be a huge experience for everyone as far as what to expect we’re not really sure but seeing the crowds of people that are walking in already. I think it’s gonna be a great year for us,” says Galganski.

“We are off to a good start. The trends have been basically foot traffic. But there’s been some online stuff too. And we’re seeing a lot of good business out here in Frankenmuth,” says Toyberg retail associate Pamela Roth.

Businesses say their customers will be able to find one of a kind items that you just can’t get at big box stores.

“Everything in here is a one of a kind piece so you got to get it when you can. You can’t wait just because we can never guarantee that we’re gonna get it again but you’re also going to be giving somebody that special something that is all created with love,” says Galganski.

On November 26th retailers across Frankenmuth will be dishing out special offers, discounts, and promotions for Small Business Saturday.

