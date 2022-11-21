Warmer and drier this week, 40s possible again by Wednesday and Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We have a cool night ahead with temperatures again in the low 20s and upper teens with winds of 10-15 mph still occurring at times through the night, so wind chills in the single digits and the lower teens will remain possible. Expect a cool start to your Monday morning.

First Alert Weather | Hourly Windchill Forecast (WNEM)

Tomorrow temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies mixed with a few instances of sun during the morning and afternoon hours. Dry conditions are expected tonight through the daylight hours of Thursday, at this time, with warming temperatures making for a rather nice week compared to the last several wintry days.

First Alert Weather | 5 Day Temperature Trend (WNEM)

