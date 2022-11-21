Military-grade explosives found inside a car, according to police

After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.(MGN)
By Emily Brown
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Law enforcement is investigating after military-grade explosives were found inside a door of a vehicle purchased by a Flint resident.

The explosives were found on Saturday, Nov. 19 by the resident, Flint Police Chief Terence Green said.

The resident immediately called 911 to report the C4 explosives he had found inside the vehicle he had purchased from a salvage yard, Green said.

The explosives were secured and transported to a secure location.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is assisting Flint Police in this investigation. Authorities are working to track the location where the explosives originated.

Green believes these explosives were stolen from the military, as residents cannot possess them.

Police urge residents to not handle explosives and to immediately call 911 once discovered.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon, Nov. 21
TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon, Nov. 21
The funding will be used for a preservation and rehabilitation of four separate existing...
State approves projects to create, preserve nearly 1K affordable housing units
Concept of expansion rendering
Bavarian Inn Lodge planning water park expansion
Generic graphic.
Ithaca man dies in crash on snowy road, sheriff says