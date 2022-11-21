Windy Monday, yet a tranquil stretch of weather ahead

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend saw colder weather and the conclusion of the first snowy stretch of the year. There isn’t any snow in the forecast through this coming week, temperatures will actually start to rise back to the 40s. Although closer to normal for late-November, it will feel warmer after the weekend! We’re also watching for some shower chances near Thanksgiving, but currently there doesn’t look to be any majorly impactful weather for your holiday travels. Check back here through the week for updates on the holiday forecast!

Today

The wind will be the only notable part of the forecast for today. Wind speeds this morning are already between 5 to 15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. This is keeping wind chills in the teens for the bus stops and morning drive. Any main roadways are in good shape after the weekend, the only places that may still have some icy patches are back roads that don’t see much traffic.

Skies stay partly to mostly cloudy today, but the aforementioned wind is going to be the most notable part of the day. Wind gusts will land near 30 to 35 mph with a southwesterly direction, eventually turning westerly by the evening. The strongest wind gusts today will be in the morning and early afternoon, by dinnertime gusts will already by slowing down. This will keep wind chills in the 20s this afternoon. Bundle up! Highs reach to around 38 degrees.

Monday will see high temperatures near 38 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Conditions stay dry through the overnight with a variably cloudy sky. it may be mostly cloudy at times too, especially near sunrise Tuesday, but no rain or snowfall is expected. The wind will briefly make a turn towards the northwest before shifting back to the southwest, but speeds will be significantly lower than the daytime. Expect wind speeds at a light 5 to 10 mph. The cold airmass will still make its presence known though, lows settle to around 17 degrees tonight.

Monday night will have lows mostly in the upper teens. (WNEM)

Tuesday & Wednesday

The wind from Monday will not be present Tuesday or Wednesday so wind chills will not be much of a factor, and we’ll still gradually see temperatures working their way to the 40s. Tuesday will see highs closer to 36 or 37 degrees. while Wednesday will be closer to 41 degrees. We expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with skies just partly cloudy on Wednesday. If you are looking to get any outdoor Christmas decorations up, Tuesday or Wednesday wouldn’t be bad days to do it!

Temperatures hold in the 40s leading into the holiday. (WNEM)

Thanksgiving

The majority of the day, if not all of it, currently appears dry for the holiday. Mostly cloudy skies will reside though. A system passing near the Great Lakes will try to move a few showers in late on Thursday night. Overall, no major travel impacts are currently expected for the holiday, you may just run into a few damp roads. Currently, highs also look to reach around 45 degrees, only a couple above normal for late-November.

Showers will be near the Great Lakes on Thanksgiving, but we aren't expecting any major travel impacts as a result. The majority of the daytime Thursday stays dry. (WNEM)

40s hold into the weekend, take a peek in your full First Alert 7-Day forecast!

