Coldwater Firefighters save puppy from fentanyl overdose

West Michigan firefighters save puppy from fentanyl
West Michigan firefighters save puppy from fentanyl(WILX)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLDWATER, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters in Coldwater saved a puppy from a fentanyl overdose on Saturday.

Coldwater Firefighters Local 2555 said on a Facebook post that a puppy named Whip got into a fentanyl patch.

The puppy was brought to the station by her owners. The firefighters gave Whip two doses of Narcan, a naloxone overdose medication, said firefighters in a Facebook post.

The puppy is now doing okay, said the firefighters. “She will be monitored until her follow up with her veterinarian. Nice work C-Platoon.”

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cosby
Police seeking help locating missing Saginaw man
Learn how to navigate end of year strategies. #sponsoredby American Retirement Advisors
Aging in Style- End of Year Strategies
if you are interested in adopting Max, contact the Humane Animal Treatment Society.
Pet of the Day: Meet Max
Learn more about elder law. #Sponsoredby the Law Office of Carol Thomas.
Legally Speaking: Estate Planning and Trusts
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Nov. 22nd