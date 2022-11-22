Fairly smooth travel day Wednesday, keep an eye out for freezing fog late tonight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been nice to catch our breath so far this week after multiple days of snow last week. It’s even better that this quieter stretch is coming with Thanksgiving this week.

While our wet weather chances aren’t zero this week, it appears they won’t amount to much of consequence. The only thing we’ll need to keep an eye out for is the possibility of any fog that develops late Tuesday night and Wednesday night, which could lead to some black ice on some of our area roads here and there.

This Evening & Overnight

We are seeing some light radar returns this afternoon, but it doesn’t seem like much of this is amounting to anything of consequence at ground level based on observations and reports. A few flurries or a light snow shower don’t appear impossible, but we aren’t expecting any major issues through this evening.

Temperatures aren’t much different than yesterday, with a mix of 30s and 40s, and the wind chill is fairly minor with a light west southwest wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Low temperatures tonight will be similar to Monday night. (WNEM)

Skies are expected to clear out after these afternoon clouds with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will dip into the teens and 20s once again, and fog will be possible here and there. If you see fog for your morning commute tomorrow, be mindful of any icy areas that may develop with temperatures that cold.

Wednesday

Skies will be a bit variable on Wednesday, with periods of clouds and sunshine expected. Our morning fog should move out without an issue as temperatures start to warm up, but we could see some redevelopment in the evening hours, especially to the west, as snow continues to melt.

Highs should push back into the 40s on Wednesday. (WNEM)

Highs will be in the 40s for most areas on Wednesday, with light winds out of the west southwest keeping a harsh wind chill at bay.

Dry weather should continue into Wednesday night, but we’ll watching for the possibility of freezing fog once again with temperatures in the 20s for overnight lows.

Thanksgiving

Mostly cloudy skies should return for Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west, but most of the day on Thanksgiving should be dry.

Highs on Thanksgiving are expected to be well into the 40s and may reach 50 in spots. (WNEM)

High temperatures should also be on the warmer side, with middle to upper 40s expected. Winds from the south southwest should be on the lighter side between 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Scattered rain is expected to return on Thanksgiving, primarily late in the evening and overnight. (WNEM)

Showers will become possible in the late evening and overnight, and should come primarily in the form of rain. A few snow flakes mixing in isn’t completely off the table in our coldest locations, but we don’t expect anything significant.

Lows into Black Friday morning will settle in the lower 30s nothing, to upper 30s south.

