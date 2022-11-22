Fatal crash under investigation, deputies say

WHEELER TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A fatal car crash is under investigation after a pickup truck ran a stop sign and struck a semi, killing the pickup driver, according to the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 22 at 6:20 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a car crash at Lincoln and Barry Roads in Wheeler Township.

When deputies arrived at the scene, a pickup truck and a semi-truck with a double trailer were found in a ditch.

Investigators said the pickup was headed west on Lincoln Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign, causing it to strike a semi heading north. The crash sent both vehicles into the ditch.

The pickup driver, 33-year-old Stevie Medel from Saginaw, was pronounced dead at the scene according to deputies.

Investigators said that the semi driver, a 38-year-old man from Essexville, suffered minor injuries.

According to deputies, both people were wearing their seatbelts and alcohol didn’t appear to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.