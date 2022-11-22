MSP: Argument between brothers ends with stabbing

By Anna Kathman
Published: Nov. 22, 2022
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) -An argument between two brothers resulted in one allegedly stabbing the other before leaving the scene, State Police said.

On Nov. 19 at 10:44 p.m., Troopers from the Mt. Pleasant Post responded to the Jamestown Apartments for a domestic situation.

Investigators said the suspect was lodged in the Isabella County Jail.

The victim, a 42-year-old man from Mt. Pleasant was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

On Nov. 22, Vandale Omar Greene, a 44-year-old was arraigned in the 76th District Court of Isabella County for attempted Murder, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and carrying a concealed weapon.

