MSP: Argument between brothers ends with stabbing
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) -An argument between two brothers resulted in one allegedly stabbing the other before leaving the scene, State Police said.
On Nov. 19 at 10:44 p.m., Troopers from the Mt. Pleasant Post responded to the Jamestown Apartments for a domestic situation.
Investigators said the suspect was lodged in the Isabella County Jail.
The victim, a 42-year-old man from Mt. Pleasant was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
On Nov. 22, Vandale Omar Greene, a 44-year-old was arraigned in the 76th District Court of Isabella County for attempted Murder, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and carrying a concealed weapon.
